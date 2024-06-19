Wolverhampton pupils' roarsome fun with CBeebies star to celebrate launch of dinosaur-themed book

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

CBeebies star Andy Day visited youngsters at Wolverhampton Grammar School in Compton Road on Tuesday to celebrate the launch of his first children's book, Dino Dad.

The schoolchildren enjoyed a morning of songs, dancing and dinosaur-themed quizzes with the author, as well as an interactive drawing session with illustrator Steven Lenton.

They were also able to snap up signed copies of the book – which has been published by Puffin Books – and take pictures with the television star.

Andy Day is the longest-serving CBeebies presenter, having started entertaining youngsters on their screens on the BBC-run channel in 2007.

Head librarian at Wolverhampton Grammar School, Zoe Rowley, said: "Events such as these are truly life-changing, as children take away precious memories of meeting one of their heroes, renewed dreams of achieving their own goals and an enthusiasm for reading.

"At Wolverhampton Grammar School, we truly want every child to discover the magic of a good book, and we thank Andy and Puffin Books for brilliantly supporting this work."