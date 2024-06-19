Major Wolverhampton road closed and traffic diverted after two-car crash
A major road was closed and traffic diverted for more than an hour after two cars collided.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The crash happened at the junction of Crabtree Close and Birmingham New Road in Lanesfield in Wolverhampton at around 6pm.
It left debris and oil strewn across the road and saw fire crews from Bilston and Wolverhampton and officers from West Midlands Police called to the scene, where they found the two male drivers of the vehicles had been able to get out of their vehicles.
The dual carriageway was closed and traffic diverted along an adjacent road while a member of Wolverhampton Highways Team worked to clear up the oil spill and remove debris from the road.
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called at around 6.04pm to reports of a road traffic collision on Birmingham New Road at the junction with Crabtree Close.
"Crews from Bilston and Wolverhampton attended the scene and found the two drivers, both male, had been got out of their vehicles before we got there.
"We contacted the council to ask for someone from highways to come and clear up an oil spill at the scene."
West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for a comment.