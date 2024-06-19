Major Wolverhampton road closed and traffic diverted after two-car crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The crash happened at the junction of Crabtree Close and Birmingham New Road in Lanesfield in Wolverhampton at around 6pm.

Traffic was diverted along an adjacent road to the Birmingham New Road while the clean up continued

It left debris and oil strewn across the road and saw fire crews from Bilston and Wolverhampton and officers from West Midlands Police called to the scene, where they found the two male drivers of the vehicles had been able to get out of their vehicles.

Bits of one of the cars were found on the edge of the road

The dual carriageway was closed and traffic diverted along an adjacent road while a member of Wolverhampton Highways Team worked to clear up the oil spill and remove debris from the road.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called at around 6.04pm to reports of a road traffic collision on Birmingham New Road at the junction with Crabtree Close.

The car was loaded onto a recovery truck

"Crews from Bilston and Wolverhampton attended the scene and found the two drivers, both male, had been got out of their vehicles before we got there.

"We contacted the council to ask for someone from highways to come and clear up an oil spill at the scene."

A member of Wolverhampton Council worked to clear the area of an oil slick

West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for a comment.