Teenager appears in court beside his mother charged with dealing crack, heroin and possessing gun
A 17-year-old has appeared in court charged with dealing crack, heroin and possessing a .44 Magnum handgun.
Plus
By Adam Smith
Published
The Black Country teenager is due to stand trial in August, however, his solicitor asked for her client to be allowed to have an intermediary during the trial due to "his vulnerability".
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared beside his mother in Wolverhampton Crown Court yesterday after a special request from his lawyer Miss Redmond for him not to sit in the dock.
She said: "My client has vulnerabilities, and so does his mother. So for the trial we would request for an intermediary to sit with him to explain proceedings."