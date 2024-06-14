Charity that makes dreams come true ready to have a ball

Promise Dreams, which has been granting the wishes of seriously and terminally ill children since 2001, holds its annual fundraising event at Wolverhampton's Grand Station on November 15.

It is the first time the charity will be using the venue, at the former Low Level railway station in Sun Street, to host the event.

Promise Dreams manager Nikki Yeomans said the event would be a 'night of glitz and glamour', and she looked forward to hosting a different experience for the charity's supporters.

She said the venue would also allow for a bigger event than in previous years.

"Due to the increased number of requests we are receiving for help we need to constantly increase our fundraising and this event in a larger venue provides us with the opportunity to encourage new supporters and fundraisers to join us for a very special night," she added.

Tickets are now on sale for the event,. which includes a drinks reception, four-course meal, entertainment and celebrity guests.

Standard tickets are £80 with limited VIP tables available upon request.