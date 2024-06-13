Police launch search for missing 14-year-old girl from Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Anjali, from Wolverhampton, has been reported missing today, and has links to Smethwick and Birmingham.

She was wearing a black shirt, white high-top trainers with a pink bag and has henna drawings on her hands.

Anyone who can provide any information to her whereabouts is asked to contact 999 and quote PID 410546.