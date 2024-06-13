Police launch search for missing 14-year-old girl from Wolverhampton
West Midlands Police have released a plea to the public for information regarding a missing 14-year-old.
By Daniel Coles
Published
Anjali, from Wolverhampton, has been reported missing today, and has links to Smethwick and Birmingham.
She was wearing a black shirt, white high-top trainers with a pink bag and has henna drawings on her hands.
Anyone who can provide any information to her whereabouts is asked to contact 999 and quote PID 410546.