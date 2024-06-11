Wolverhampton murder: 'I have lived here for 46 years and it is the worst it has been, ever. It is horrifying'

Two 12-year-old boys were yesterday found guilty of his murder, following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

During the attack Shawn Seesahai, aged 19, suffered slash wounds to his legs and a stab wound that went through his back and ribs into his heart.

In one blow, he was struck so hard with a machete that a piece of bone came away from his skull during the incident in Stowlawn near Bilston, on November 13 last year.

He had offered no violence and done nothing to offend either of the youths, who cannot be named due to being aged under 18.

Today, locals that live near to where the horrific attack took place have been reacting to the guilty conviction of the pair of children behind it.

In one account, a local claimed one of the boys had produced a knife in the past, and had on occasion 'bricked' the homes of people that live locally.