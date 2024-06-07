Driver, 20, killed in A41 crash that shut road for almost a day is named at inquest

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Apprentice engineer Kashif Hussain, of Sherwood Street, Wolverhampton, had been driving northbound in a Vauxhall Astra near Bloomsbury Nursery, south of Newport, shortly before 8pm on Tuesday, May 28.

Shropshire senior coroner John Ellery was told on Thursday that Mr Hussain had been in collision with another vehicle.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene but sadly he was pronounced dead at 8.40pm by a paramedic.

Mr Ellery heard at the Coroner's Court at Shirehall, that West Mercia Police is currently investigating the circumstances of the death.

He adjourned the full inquest to September 20, 2024.

Floral tributes were placed that the scene of a crash.

Pictured is the crash site near the Bloomsbury Nursery on the A41 south of Newport. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography. PB092-2024

Emergency service crews rushed to the scene and found one of the vehicles, a Vauxhall Astra, was alight.

A second man from the other car, a silver Mercedes, was taken to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford with injuries not believed to be serious.

The road remained closed for almost 24 hours, not reopened until around 5.20pm on May 29.

West Mercia Police is appealing for information to help with its investigation.

A statement said: "The collision happened around 7.55pm between Pickmere Roundabout and Newport, near to Bloomsbury Nursery, when a silver Vauxhall Astra collided with a silver Mercedes.

"The driver of the Astra, a man aged 20, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage from around the time it happened is asked to contact Police Sergeant Lewis Carpenter by email at lewis.carpenter@westmercia.police.uk.

Information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.