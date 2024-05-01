Thousands of people set to celebrate Sikh New Year at Wolverhampton park

Thousands of visitors are expected at Wolverhampton’s West Park on Sunday for the annual celebrations for Vaisakhi, which marks the Sikh New Year and the 325th Anniversary of the Creation of the Khalsa Order and making of Saint-Solider by Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699.

During the festival at West Park between noon and 5pm, there will be speeches by religious leaders, a variety of local organisations will showcase their services and free food will also be served throughout the day.

Entry is free to the Vaisakhi celebrations, which are sponsored by Wolverhampton Grand Theatre.

The Council of Sikh Gurdwaras in Wolverhampton has promised entertainment for all the family, including a fun fair, stalls and prominent Asian musicians and singers performing live on stage.

Beforehand, there will be a parade from the Guru Nanak Satsang Gurdwara starting on Cannock Road at 9am, with motorists advised that temporary road closures and a one-way system will be in place while the procession makes it way to West Park.

The Vaisakhi procession will take worshippers on a route around an area of Wolverhampton. Photo: Sureena Brackenridge

A number of roads are affected by the temporary one-way system which will be in place from 9am and removed 30 minutes after the procession ends.

Park Avenue from Newhampton Road East to Park Avenue East will be one way, west bound, while Park Avenue East with junction of Lansdowne Road to junction of Summerfield Rd will be one way, west bound.

Bath Avenue will be two-way for residents with the exit forcing cars to turn left and a no right turn sign installed due to one-way system and Southgate with Bath Road will have a no entry sign.

Southgate with junction of Park Road East will be one way out, away from the park, with Park Crescent being two-way for residents, with the exit forcing cars to turn left and a ban right installed due to the one-way system.

A map has been released showing the different road closures around West Park on Sunday. Photo: Wolverhampton Council

Park Road West with junction of Connaught Road will be one way, east bound, with no entry at the junction of Park Road West and Summerfield Road will be one way, south bound for cars to exit only, with a no entry at the junction of Bath Road and cars joining from both Park Road East and Park Road West.

The Vaisakhi parade will finish at approximately 1pm, with those taking part joining the party at the park.

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for visitor city, said: "Vaisakhi is always hugely popular and we look forward to this year’s celebrations.

“We are pleased that the event is returning to West Park and are looking forward to being able to celebrate the festival again as it is an extremely important date in the city’s calendar.

“There is limited parking around West Park, so attendees are kindly requested to park responsibly or to make use of nearby car parks on Fold Street and Clifton Street."