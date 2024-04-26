Eco-friendly business a triumph of entrepreneurial spirit of owner

Callum Bayley has created a business supplying cafes and takeaways with eco-friendly plastic-free cups, napkins, burger boxes and other products, all made from sugar cane, cardboard and bamboo.

The 30-year-old from Finchfield in Wolverhampton has also supplied universities with his products from Made Not to Last, as well as celebrity chefs, BBC studios, the Red Cross and even venues hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

It also started for Callum in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic when he started the business, having been inspired to do it after working at a horse racing event in Cheltenham and seeing the amount of rubbish left over.

He said: "All of the litter at the end of the day at the festival I was working at was plastic, so I thought it would be so much better to try and sell eco-friendly stuff.

"There's varying levels of sustainability, but I decided to go right up to the top of not using any plastic at all, which meant that getting into the market was quite hard because everyone was using plastic due to being cheaper.

"But, over time, we've built up a customer base as I've managed to make it affordable, which is good as it wasn't an affordable option to begin with."

Mr Bayley said he didn't sell cheap products and wanted to sell the best quality products, as well as ensure that deliveries are on time and when businesses need them.

He said that he felt an extra sense of pride in coming from Wolverhampton, saying that it showed the entrepreneurial spirit of the city.

Callum Bayley brings his products to Cafe 29 and staff member Lynsey Selman

He said: "I'm born and raised in Wolverhampton and there's a lot of business owners here, but I don't think the city gets the love it deserves, so it's a big passion of mine to get attention on it and show that you don't have to be in London to be an entrepreneur.

"I've been surprised by some of my customers as I've had contracts from companies I didn't expect, such as the studios where Hollyoaks is filmed, but it all just builds up and has surprised people.

"To me, if you want to start a business, then go for it as you don't have to be perfect from the start and can work it out as you go along, which I did as I started during Covid when I couldn't get the materials from suppliers.

"I also had to source different suppliers and the Suez Canal crisis stopped products coming into the country, but it showed my entrepreneurial spirit and I think if you have that, you can push through with anything."

To find out more about the products available and about the country, go to madenottolast.co.uk