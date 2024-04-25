Residents living at the crossroads of Marston Road, Oaklands Road and Penn Road, just half a mile from Wolverhampton city centre, spoke of their sadness at news of a woman sustaining life-threatening injuries after being hit by a bus.

The incident on Tuesday evening saw the road area, near the Shree Krishan Mandir Hindu Temple, the Goldthorn Hotel and the Tesco Superstore and KFC, closed off for several hours while ambulance crews and police worked at the scene.

It's not the first time that a collision has happened on that section of road. In February 2020 two cars were written off, a man was hospitalised and the outer wall of the Hindu temple was severely damaged in a collision, while a woman was threatened following a minor collision on Oaklands Road in May 2020.

On Wednesday morning, after the most recent incident, traffic was running as normal in all directions through the crossroads, with some traffic flying down the Penn Road towards Wolverhampton city centre at speed.

One resident living on the corner of Oaklands Road and Penn Road said she had first heard about the incident when she saw blue flashing lights, but said she had remembered crashes on the road before.