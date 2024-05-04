Wolverhampton Pretty Muddy run: 162 fantastic photos as kids and adults take on mucky course

Cancer Research UK's Pretty Muddy 5k came to Weston Park in Wolverhampton on Saturday.

A circular route starting and finishing in front of the hall grounds, entrants paid up to £22.49 take on the course which was expected to take them up to an hour to complete.

Obstacles included climbing frames, crawling through an inflatable pit full of mud, scrambling through tunnels and jumping over tubes, before sliding down a mud chute for the grand finale.

Here are 162 photos from the event. See if you can spot yourself or friends and family in our brilliant gallery.

1. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

2. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

3. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

4. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

5. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

6. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

7. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

8. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

9. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

10. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

11. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

12. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

13. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

14. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

15. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

16. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

17. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

18. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

19. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

20. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

21. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

22. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

23. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

24. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

25. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

26. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

27. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

28. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

29. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

30. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

31. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

32. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

33. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

34. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

35. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

36. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

37. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

38. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

39. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

40. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

41. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

42. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

43. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

44. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

45. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

46. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

47. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

48. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

49. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

50. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

51. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

52. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

53. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

54. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

55. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

56. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

57. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

58. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

59. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

60. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

61. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

62. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

63. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

64. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

65. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

66. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

67. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

68. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

69. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

70. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

71. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

72. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

73. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

74. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

75. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

76. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

77. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

78. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

79. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

80. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

81. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

82. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

83. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

84. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

85. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

86. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

87. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

88. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

89. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

90. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

91. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

92. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

93. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

94. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

95. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

96. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

97. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

98. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

99. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

100. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

101. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

102. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

103. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

104. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

105. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

106. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

107. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

108. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

109. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

110. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

111. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

112. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

113. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

114. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

115. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

116. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

117. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

118. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

119. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

120. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

121. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

122. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

123. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

124. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

125. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

126. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

127. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

128. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

129. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

130. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

131. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

132. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

133. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

134. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

135. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

136. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

137. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

138. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

139. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

140. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

141. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

142. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

143. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

144. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

145. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

146. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

147. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

148. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

149. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

150. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

151. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

152. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

153. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

154. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

155. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

156. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

157. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

158. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

159. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

160. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........

161. Pretty Muddy 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield..........