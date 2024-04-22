Motorcyclist injured as road closed following crash

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a crash on Wednesfield Road, Wolverhampton at around 10am on Monday morning.

On arrival, emergency service staff discovered a motorcyclist who had been involved in a crash with a car. West Midlands Police officers quickly closed the road following the discovery.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the scene, transporting the rider to hospital. The driver of the car remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Wednesfield Road was closed this morning after a motorcyclist was hit by a car. The rider was taken to hospital and the driver of the car is assisting our enquiries.

"The road has since reopened."

Bus services were also diverted from the scene following the incident, with the National Express West Midlands services 9, 59 and 69 diverting in both directions via Stafford Street, Cannock Road, Victoria Road, Bushbury Road and Church Street.

On X, National Roads West Midlands said: "Due to an incident on Wednesfield Road, Wolverhampton.

"Services 9, 59 & 69 are diverting on both directions via Stafford Street, Cannock Road, Victoria Road, Bushbury Road, Church Street. Apologies for any disruption to your journey."

