Vehicle ban imposed for Wolverhampton city centre paving update scheme

Paving stones in Dudley Street are currently being replaced at a cost of £850,000 and as the project progresses in the shopping zone vehicles are prohibited from " travelling along Dudley Street between its junction with Queen Street and Bilston Street" with immediate effect until June 28.

The pedestrianised road which leads to the Mander and Wulfrun centres was last re-paved 16-years-ago as part of a £4 million scheme to regenerate the city centre. A further £900,000 was spent tidying the slabs in 2017.

A new Wolverhampton Council notice stated: "The order may operate for a maximum period of 18 months, but it is anticipated that the works will be undertaken from April 3 until June 28.

"The order is required to facilitate maintenance carriageway re-paving."