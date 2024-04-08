Business owner calling for answers after crash causes £20,000 worth of damage

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dalbinder Singh, who owns Bargain Vans Limited on Willenhall Road, claims the car crashed into the site while being pursued by the police.

Mr Singh, who has CCTV footage of the incident, said he is still awaiting contact from West Midlands Police about the incident on Tuesday night.

The incident is believed to have happened along the grounds of the business

He said: "We've had several vans written off after what happened on Tuesday night, which saw a car crash and obviously cause a bit of damage.

"The police did arrest someone and I think that as they caught someone and retrieved the car, they're covered, but apart from one phone call on Wednesday when it was absolute carnage down here, they won't tell us anything that has happened.

"We've been left with about three written off vans and one which could be repaired and we just feel like we've been left with it and not told what has happened."

Mr Singh said there was close to £20,000 worth of damage

Mr Singh said that all he wanted to know was what had happened from West Midlands Police so that he could finally contact the insurance company and begin to recoup his losses.

He said: "It would be good to have the information so that we could pass it on to the insurance company as we don't know whether the police were chasing them, whether there were drugs in the car, whether they were trying to get away and if it was a stolen car.

"I think it was about 30 minutes after the crash that they'd cleared the area and left, but we came in in the morning and we didn't know what had happened until we saw the CCTV, so we're thankful for that as we'd never had known what would have happened without it.

The owner said he had arrived the next morning to a scene of carnage

"It's really bad for us as we've got close to £20,000 worth of damage."

West Midlands Police has been contacted for a comment.