Blues rocker to play KK's Steel Mill with new outfit

Having released his blues debut album "Open Road" in 2008, and having recently supported the likes of Kiss, Aerosmith and Slash in his band Ravenhead, Oli Brown's new band, Oli Brown and the Dead Collective, is set to tour the UK next month with KK's Steel Mill in Frederick St among the venues on the tour.

The show at the Steel Mill on Sunday, April 28, follows the release of the band's fourth EP “Epilogue” which was released last month.

The April tour is the first headline tour of the UK for the band, which also features Sam Wood and Wayne Proctor.

The band are currently working on their debut album due for later in 2024.

For ticket information please see: olibrownofficial.com