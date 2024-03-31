News signs to be put up at The Halls as work continues at site

AEG Presents has applied to the City of Wolverhampton Council to install four non-illuminated individual; letter signs at The Halls (Civic and Wulfrun Halls).

The company took over the dual venue in June last year and recently announced a sponsorship tie in with the city's university which has seen it re-named as University of Wolverhampton at The Halls.

They are the world's second largest live music and entertainment events company.

The University of Wolverhampton recently announced it was the "new naming rights holder" for The Halls, which reopened last May after a £48m revamp.

The university said "the cornerstone of the partnership" was training and development that would give students industry experience, such as in marketing and business.

The 85-year-old music venue, which has recently hosted artists including Blur and Robert Plant, will now be called University of Wolverhampton at The Halls.