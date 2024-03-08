'I feel like I can't let my kids go out' – Worried parents speak out after teen stabbed at Wolverhampton park sparking murder probe

Those are the words of a Wolverhampton mum who has spoken of her fear after a teenager was fatally stabbed in a city park.

The woman said she knew something "major" had happened when she saw police cars rushing to the scene of the incident at West Park at around 4.30pm on Thursday.

A murder investigation has launched into the death of the teenage boy, whose identity officers are still working to confirm.

It is the latest in a long line of stabbing deaths to take place in Wolverhampton and not the first time a young person has lost their life in West Park.

In 2018, 14-year-old Viktorija Sokolova was killed by 17-year-old Ayman Aziz in a terrifying rape and murder that shocked the nation.

Aziz was later convicted of his crimes and jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years.

The latest incident has sparked concern among parents, with one mum claiming she is frightened to let her kids go out.

She said: "I saw obviously the police coming yesterday and I knew straight away something major had happened.