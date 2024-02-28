The magic of the FA Cup – Cafe opening late to give Wolves fans a fry-up before tonight's match

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Top Nosh cafe normally closes at 3pm but will be reopening at today 5pm for the Wolverhampton Wanderers home match against Brighton at Molineux.

If Wolves progress into the next round the quarter finals beckon and Wembley is one game away from being full of Old Gold again.

Top Nosh owners, the Singh family from Wednesfield, believe a FA Cup run will be a boost for the city.

Jag Singh said: "We open late for night games and despite the time the most popular item on the menu is still breakfast.

"We make sure there are loads of chips ready too, the atmosphere before a game is brilliant. We all want another cup run, that's for sure."

He added: "The magic of the FA Cup is not just a saying, there is something in the air in Wolverhampton when there is a big cup game like tonight."

If Wolves beat Brighton they will be in the quarter finals of the historic competition for the first time since the magical cup run of 2019 when they were minutes away from getting to the final before being beaten by Watford.

Jag said: "When Wolves are doing well it feels like the city is doing well too, we are all Wolves fans and have seen a few players in here down the years but leave them in peace."

The family have run the Hampton Walk cafe, which is between the Mander Centre and Queen Square, for 20 years and normally open from 8am to 3pm Mondays to Saturdays.