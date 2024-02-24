Wolverhampton freight company wants to expand
The owner of a freight transport company had applied to change his company's existing licence to keep an extra five vehicles and trailers at its operating centre.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Kulvinder Singh, trading as JNPK Limited of 172 Fifth Avenue, Wolverhampton, has applied to keep the vehicles at the operating centre of the business, on the Plasma Industrial Estate and Yard in Neachells Lane, Wednesfield.
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre who believe their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected can make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice.