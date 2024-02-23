CHEAP AS CHIPS! Hundreds queue in Wolverhampton for hours to buy fish and chip meal for 75p instead of £5.70

Dr Vinegars Extraordinary Fish & Chips offered the mega cut-price deal after it recently opened its doors to customers in Wolverhampton.

Massive queues of eager punters snaked around the carpark of the new chippy from as early as 11am on Thursday.

The bargain meal cost just 75p and consists of a portion of the shops special 'orange chips' and a mini-fillet - which would usually set you back £5.70.

Portions were limited to one per customer but that didn't put punters off as hundreds flocked to the shop despite miserable weather conditions.

Local Nicola Jones, 55, from Wednesfield, was the first in line after she started queueing at 11.30am.

