New popular t-shirt returns to help raise funds for foundation

Wolves Foundation have teamed up with popular fashion and lifestyle brand True Reverie to revive their ‘Good as Gold’ t-shirt design ahead of this year’s annual focus fixture against Sheffield United.

It is five years since True Reverie, husband and wife team Lindsay and Tim Baker, launched Good as Gold telling the story of Lindsay’s Dad Bob Wiggin, a lifelong Wolves fan and former turnstile operator who worked at the city’s iconic tyre plant Goodyear for 25 years.

That was the first of several t-shirt designs aiming to positively celebrate different aspects of the culture of Wolverhampton, which were purchased by high-profile customers including Beverley Knight and Tito Jackson.

Wolves stars past and present also own the now iconic designs including Conor Coady, Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota, Anna Price and Tammy George.

Wolves midfielder Mario Lemina is one of many Wolves players to own one of the shirts

After an absence of around two-and-a-half years, True Reverie are back, collaborating with the Foundation for a new ‘Good as Gold’ design including Wolves official charity’s logo, with all proceeds going into their range of projects across the community.

Lindsay Baker, managing partner at True Reverie, said: “We were honoured to be asked by the Foundation to help them raise awareness for their brilliant work and to help promote their focus fixture.

“Our most popular design ‘Good as Gold’ is about taking pride in our city and celebrating the good things that happen in Wolverhampton, so our values align perfectly on this collaboration.”

The limited-edition run of ‘Good as Gold’ Foundation t-shirts are now on sale for £25 with all proceeds going towards the Foundation’s fundraising around their Focus Fixture against Sheffield United on Sunday, February 25

Kieron Ansell, business development manager with Wolves Foundation, said: “There are two different strands to our focus fixture, one is to raise awareness and inform people of what we do, and the other is to raise vital funds to support the delivery of our projects across Wolverhampton.

“True Reverie deliver such strong and vibrant messages for Wolverhampton, and, with the nod to the iconic Goodyear brand as well, this is such a positive link-up for the city.

The Wolves Foundation logo has pride of place on the shirt

“The way in which True Reverie recognise and portray Wolverhampton is an approach which really aligns with us at the Foundation, and we are really appreciative that they have revived such a popular t-shirt for the benefit of the people across the local community."

One previously regular and satisfied customer who will undoubtedly be trying to snap up one of the limited-edition t-shirts is the Foundation's community and cohesion officer Carl Ackasovs, himself a lifelong Wolves fan.

He said: “I have always loved how True Reverie celebrate the city of Wolverhampton and incorporate so much of the industry, music and overall culture which has shaped our history.

“I think it is for all of us to be proud of Wolverhampton and its achievements and successes, and I am delighted to see Good as Gold make a return for the Foundation’s annual focus fixture.”

All proceeds will go to Wolves Foundation, with the shirts on sale in the Wolves megastore and online at shop.wolves.co.uk/clothing/mens-clothing/tshirts-vests/5354_wolves-foundation-good-as-gold-t-shirt.html