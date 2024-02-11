Ten weeks of closures, diversions and speed restrictions on the way for M54

The work, sanctioned by National Highways to take place between junctions three (Cosford and Shifnal) and four (Telford services), is due to start on Friday, February 16, and last for 10 weeks.

It will, at different time, allow the authorities to impose a 60 miles per hour speed restriction on the eastbound carriageway from a point 102 metres west of the centreline of the overbridge of the unnamed road connecting Haughton Hill and National Cycle Route 8, to a point 432 metres east of the centreline of Coppice Green overbridge.

It is also planned to impose a 50 miles per hour speed restriction on the westbound carriageway from a point 728 metres east of the centreline of Coppice Green overbridge, to a point 919 metres east of the overbridge of the unnamed road connecting Haughton Hill and National Cycle Route 81.

The traffic order will also allow the authorities to close the eastbound motorway from its junction with the exit slip road at Junction 4, to its junction with the entry slip road at Junction 3; and the westbound carriageway of the M54 from its junction with the exit slip road at Junction 3, to its junction with the entry slip road at Junction 4.

There are also plans to close the entry slip road leading to the eastbound carriageway of the M54 at Junction 4; and the entry slip road leading to the westbound carriageway of the M54 at Junction 3.

There will also be lane closures on both carriageways and to allow traffic to run on the hard shoulder.

During this period there are expected to be some full weekend closures.

The speed limit will be in place 24 hours a day when the hard shoulder running is being utilised.

Vehicles being used for police, fire and rescue authority or ambulance purposes will be exempt from the speed restrictions and closures.

Vehicles being used for special forces purposes will be exempt from the speed restrictions, and vehicles being used for traffic officer purposes, in connection with the works or for winter maintenance purposes will be exempt from the closures.

Diversion routes via the A442, the A5 and the A41 and vice versa will be signed.

Anyone wanting further information should contact Rob Price on 07523 939 829.