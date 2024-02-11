Pubs and bars across the region prepare for long night of business as they show the Super Bowl live

The American Football final between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will kick off at 11.30pm UK time on Sunday.

Among those in the region preparing for a long night of business is the Hogshead on Stafford Street, Wolverhampton.

In a sold-out event, the pub will broadcast the Super Bowl on television screens, with customers invited to cheer on their favourite team and dine on a range of food and drink offerings during the half-time show.

The Met Sports Bar in Wolverhampton Street, Walsall, is also joining in on the action, with a live DJ promising to bring the atmosphere ahead of kick-off and a cheerleading performance set to take place at 9pm.

The bar is also offering a 360-degree photobooth where customers can take fun snaps to share on their social media platforms, whilst the football final will be broadcast on giant television screens.

In a riveting Championship game, the San Francisco 49ers mounted an incredible comeback to secure their spot in a Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs - the defending champions - emerged triumphant in the first Conference Championship game on January 28, defeating the Baltimore Ravens 17-10.

Their upcoming appearance at Super Bowl LVIII will mark their fourth appearance in the NFL's grand finale in the last five years.

Then the 49ers, facing a halftime deficit of 24-7 against the Detroit Lions, one of the four NFL teams yet to reach the Super Bowl, orchestrated a thrilling turnaround.

In a gripping eight-minute stretch, they scored 17 points to level the score before taking the lead for the first time with just under 10 minutes remaining.

Ultimately, the home team held onto their advantage, securing a 34-31 victory, and setting the stage for a Super Bowl rematch, echoing the clash at Super Bowl 54 where the Chiefs triumphed over San Francisco with a score of 31-20.

Super Bowl Sunday, which is watched by over 113 million people in America and over 40 million people outside the States, also features half-time entertainment provided by global star Usher.

Who will win the Super Bowl in 2024?

According to the bookies, this year's Super Bowl spoils are most likely to go to the San Francisco 49ers. At the time of writing (29 January) Betway are offering odds of 20/23, while Betfair are offering 10/11.

As for the Chiefs' chance, Betway don't think the game's winner is all that easy to predict, with odds of 20/21 for a Kansas win. Betfair seems to be currently offering 1/1, but odds are likely to change in the build-up to the game.

If Kansas City wins, they will become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots did it 20 years ago in 2003 and 2004.

Will Taylor Swift be there?

Speaking of Kelce and Swift, while no official betting lines are being offered (at the time of writing, anyway), fans of the pop superstar are already speculating whether she will make a celebrity cameo at the Allegiant Stadium come Super Bowl Sunday.

The star is due to take her Eras Tour to Japan in February, performing at the Tokyo Dome on 10 February, just a day before the big game.

However, with the time difference on her side and access to a private jet, supporters are hopeful she will bring her star power to the game.