Two Black Country charities team up for unique charity challenge

Wolves Foundation and Compton Care are asking people to climb Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa) by Sunrise, raising vital funds for the two charities.

This June, participants will head up the highest mountain in England and Wales under the cover of darkness, reaching the summit to hopefully enjoy a spectacular sunrise before making the descent.

Organised by Sky Blue Adventures, fundraising from the challenge will be shared equally between Compton Care, the long-standing Wolverhampton charity which helps patients and their loved ones navigate every aspect of life following a palliative diagnosis, and Wolves Foundation, Wolves’ official charity, which delivers over 45 unique projects to people of all ages and abilities in the aim of creating opportunities and changing lives.

“We are delighted to be offering people the opportunity to take on this fantastic challenge in support of Wolves Foundation and Compton Care,” said Carla Hentsch, fundraising and events executive with Wolves Foundation.

“Trekking up Snowdon at night provides a mental and physical challenge but should also be a hugely positive experience and create a real sense of achievement, both with the event itself but also the fundraising.

“As Wolves’ official charity, we rely on generosity from across the community to fundraise for us, which allows us to make a really positive impact in creating opportunities and changing lives for people in Wolverhampton and surrounding areas.

“As a foundation, we are delighted to be linking up with a charity such as Compton Care with such vast experience of delivering vital services for people from the city, and look forward to continuing our working relationship forged over many years by coming together to organise this event.”

Lee Newman, head of fundraising at Compton Care, added: “We are really excited to be collaborating with Wolves Foundation and offering people the chance to scale Yr Wyddfa or Snowdon by Sunrise this summer.

“From caring for people with life limiting conditions to helping the city’s youngsters thrive, Compton Care and Wolves Foundation are there for people when they need us most and we hope that people will join us in June as we make strides together to support our local communities.”

Participants will follow the Llanberis route, the longest and most gradual of the six main paths to the summit – which sits at 1,085 metres – with the trek expected to take six hours.

The trek starts in the early hours of June 2 and places can be booked online by visiting register.enthuse.com/ps/event/HikingHeroesSnowdonbySunrise

A £40 deposit will be taken on registration to secure a spot on the challenge.

People will then be asked to fundraise a minimum of £250 for Compton Care and Wolves Foundation, with 75 per cent to be raised by June 2.