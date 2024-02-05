Jailed: Crooked Wolverhampton businessman accused of paying £259K to a poultry worker for unauthorised deliveries of chicken

Rana Dhaia, 57, of Ambergate Road, Wolverhampton, was found guilty by a Caernarfon Crown Court jury of acquiring criminal property from 2 Sisters Food Group at Llangefni in Anglesey.

The judge, Recorder Benjamin Blakemore, said there was “utterly overwhelming” evidence and he had been motivated by greed.

The defendant had denied the charge and told his counsel Simon Mintz he had never knowingly bought stolen cut-price chicken from a man who introduced himself as a “broker.”

Dhaia owned Townsend Poultry in Wolverhampton.

Darren Williams, 46, of Llanerchymedd, Anglesey, a dispatch manager for 2 Sisters Food Group at Llangefni, and colleague Elliot Smith, 32, of Holyhead, both admitted fraud.

They each received two-year suspended jail terms.