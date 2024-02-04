City centre lights failure causes issues with trams

The Midlands Metro was forced to stop at The Royal, with no services available for Pipers Row or Wolverhampton Station, after a traffic light failure on Pipers Row at around 7.08am.

A statement from West Midlands Metro on social media said that urban traffic control had been called in to fix the problem.

The statement read at the time: "Due to traffic light failure on Pipers Row, outside Wolverhampton Bus station trams are not currently operating between Wolverhampton Station and The Royal.

"Black country urban traffic control have been called to resolve the issue."

The issue lasted around 35 minutes before the trams were able to reach Pipers Row and Wolverhampton Station.

A statement from West Midlands Metro on social media said: "Trams are operating a normal service between Wolverhampton Station and Edgbaston Village.

"There may be some small delays while we reform the service. Thank you for your patience."