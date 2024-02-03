Family famed for orange chips to open new Wolverhampton shop next week

The second branch of the Dr Vinegars brand, Dr Vinegar's Extraordinary Fish & Chips, will be opening on Willenhall Road in Moseley, Wolverhampton, on Wednesday on the site of the former Pablo's Fish Bar.

It will bring familiar smells and tastes to fans of fish and chips as the new shop is the second by former Major's Chippy owner Royston Spencer, following the opening of the first shop in Oldbury on January 12.

Mr Spencer was the owner of Major's, which has been part of Bilston since 1975, but sold the business in December to new owners to start a new franchise and, as he put it, get a change of scenery and make a new start.

He said: "We tried to franchise Major's a few years ago and I kind of got my fingers burned with quality control, so when I sold up Major's, I didn't want to have to babysit the new owners, so I told them that this was the brand and it's up to them how they run it.