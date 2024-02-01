Prescription fears as two Boots stores face closure in Wolverhampton

The worry comes as Boots announced that a number of stores would close nationally to 'consolidate the businesses' with the retailer planning to reduce its total number of shops from 2,200 to 1,900.

The new round of closures comes as two central stores in the Wolverhampton area face the axe, with both Castlecroft and Bradmore pharmacies facing closure later this year.

Talking to the Castlecroft store, a spokesperson confirmed that their closure date is set as March 21, with Bradmore Boots saying they can't comment on the exact date.

Boots Bradmore, who couldn't say when their closing date is

Now, shopkeepers on Castlecroft High Street have said they worry for the future of their shopping district as the latest closure is "another blow".

David Woodward, owner of Woodward & Birkin, a greengrocer on Windmill Lane, said: "We really just hope that it won't have too much of a knock effect to the shoppers and the shops, but we will just have to see what happens.

"It's been a chemist for a long time, some of the shops have changed purposes, but that shop has always been a chemist for as long as I've known it. It's something that all of the residents know."

The letter states the next closest stores, which in case is the Merry Hill branch

The shop is one of two in the area to confirm its closure, with the Boots on Trysull Road, Wolverhampton also facing closure.

Mr Woodward continued: "It will be sad. A lot of people around here have been shocked by it, people are so used to coming up and shopping in there.

"Naturally we have elderly people who go to the doctors down the road and then go straight to the chemist to fill their prescriptions, it's a lifeline for them – the nearest now will be Merry Hill, which is way too far for the elderly residents to travel. They will suffer."

Boots Merry Hill is one of the stores that is set to stay open

The shopkeeper also said that it will have a knock-on effect on traders as shoppers will see less reason to visit the high street.

He ended: "These things do have a knock-on effect, shoppers won't need to visit the high street to get visit the chemist, so there is less reason to visit.

"We just hope that it doesn't have too much of an effect on us, and as well, do worry about what will spring up there as well. A lot of people have been shocked by this decision.

The boots store in Castlecroft on March 21, with closure dates still to be revealed for the Bradmore branch.