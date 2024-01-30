Go-ahead for student flats above betting shop in Wolverhampton city centre
Vacant floorspace above a betting shop in Wolverhampton city centre is to be converted into accommodation exclusively for students, planners have agreed.
By Joe Sweeney
The six apartments will occupy both upper floors over Paddy Power in Princess Street.
The historic building, which occupies a prominent corner location, was originally the Talbot Hotel for many years before becoming Seamus O’Donnell’s pub in 2001.
The pub closed in 2008 and reopened for business as a bookmakers on the ground floor in 2010.
Both upper floors were previously used as two residential flats but have been empty for some time.
Plans will now see them turned into six single rooms with shared living areas, a kitchen, communal living room and two bathrooms.