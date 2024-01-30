Council increases patrols in Wolverhampton to tackle illegal parking in taxi ranks

Wolverhampton Council's taxi compliance and parking services are carrying out joint patrols to stop other vehicles from parking in the ranks, which are reserved for black cabs.

The spaces are signposted as "taxis only" and are located in sites close to the city centre, offering convenient access for customers who may choose to use black cabs due to a disability, as the vehicles are wheelchair accessible.

In order to prevent motorists from illegally parking in the ranks, Wolverhampton Council officers are carrying out regular patrols, including at night time and over the weekend.

The officers are warning drivers who are thinking of using a taxi rank to find alternative parking or face a penalty.

The crack down comes as Wolverhampton Council issued more than 100 Penalty Charge Notices (PCN) of £70 last year for the misuse of taxi ranks.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: "Our taxi ranks are for black cabs only. Other vehicles should not be using them.

"The ranks are conveniently located to support passengers with accessibility needs and this inconsiderate use is making it harder for people to enjoy a visit to Wolverhampton.

"We want to make sure our city is welcoming and accessible to everyone and the misuse of these ranks by other drivers is both thoughtless and illegal.

"We will not hesitate to issue Penalty Charge Notices to any drivers misusing our taxi ranks."

Those not in a black cab who are caught using the taxi ranks could face a PCN of £70 reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days of service.

Motorists have been reminded that they can check for convenient parking by visiting wolverhampton.gov.uk/parking-and-roads/city-centre-car-parks