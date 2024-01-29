Chief: Police prevented 'massive disorder' at derby game as officer recovers from push down stairs
The chairman of the West Midlands Police Federation has praised the bravery of members after violent clashes broke out in the stands during the FA Cup derby between Albion and Wolves.
By Paul Jenkins
Jase Dooley said the officers prevented mass disorder inside The Hawthorns ground after fighting started, moments after Wolves took a 2-0 lead.
Play was suspended while officers brought the crowd trouble under control.
Mr Dooley said: “Without the police officers and club stewards there, it would have been absolute carnage in the ground.
“The officers have prevented a massive disorder. It would have escalated very quickly.