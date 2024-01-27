Rumours of new Desi bar and grill for eyesore Wolverhampton pub boarded up for 10 years

Two-year-old scaffolding remains on the Foresters Arms on the Birmingham Road in Wolverhampton.

It has become rather an eyesore over the years.

After more than 10 years spent boarded up with no signs of life and its prominent position on the Wolverhampton ring road heading into the city, residents have often wondered what the future holds for the well-known landmark.

But after builders were spotted on site by passers-by, rumours have spread of a new lease of life for the building – in the form of a Desi bar and grill.

A post shared to a public Facebook group called ‘Images of Wolverhampton City’ read: “Lost pubs: The Foresters Arms, Birmingham Road/Grove Street.

“I keep hearing rumours it’s going to be ‘done up’ - and there’s certainly scaffolding up – but I fear it’s end may be near. Hopefully, I’m very wrong!”

Commenting underneath the post, members of the group shared their fond memories of the pub and their predictions as to what it will be turned into – but there seems to be a mutual agreement that it will be an Indian pub/bar and grill.

Dave Hayden said: “Only saying what I’ve heard, it has a covenant attached to it that it has to remain a hostelry.

“Owner planning to reopen as Indian Bar and Grill”.

Andrew Rattu replied: “Yes it is, that’s what I’ve heard from a good few people.

“Hopefully they do it up nicely, it was a dumpster of a pub the last time I went in there a few years before closing. Nice building shame if was knocked down or totally changed.”

Mark Guest remembers some good times in the area: “Trying to remember the name of the pub that was near to the back of it. Old Banks pub, used to play darts in there in the late 70’s.”

Limara Mascoll said it’s become quite the conversation starter: “I walk past here most days on the school run and it’s always a talking point for my six year old. Noticed the changes recently, looking forward to see what it becomes.”

Roy Smith feels less hopeful, adding: “I drive past it on my way to and from work, looks like it’s been left to rot.”

The council has been contacted for a comment.