Serving staff wanted as owner of takeaway selling iconic orange chips to open Wolverhampton branch in coming weeks

Major's Fish & Chip shop in Church Street, Bilston, remained under the ownership of the Spencer family for almost 50 years.

However, owner Royston Spencer sold up shop and opened up a new chip shop, Dr Vinegars, in Dudley Road, Oldbury, earlier this month.

The chip shop also sells orange chips under the name of Dr Vinegars Signature Chips.

Dr Vinegars in Oldbury

A second Dr Vinegars site is now due to open in Wolverhampton 'in the coming weeks', with the exact location yet to be revealed, and staff are being recruited to work in the new eatery.