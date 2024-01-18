MP 'delighted' to welcome funding for treasured Wolverhampton nature reserve

Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson welcomed funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund to improve and protect Smestow Valley for future generations.

Mr Anderson said he backed the application for funding made by Wolverhampton Council, which has now secured £217,000 for the development phase of ‘Explore, Enhance, Protect and Promote Smestow Valley Local Nature Reserve’ project.

This will allow the council to prepare a bid for the full grant of just over £2 million for the delivery phase.

Wolverhampton Council will now work with schools, community groups, and residents to find out how they would like to get involved and encourage them to take part in ecological surveys and heritage discovery days to help protect the nature reserve for future generations.

The project aims to widen participation and to strengthen engagement with the natural heritage surrounding Smestow Valley Local Nature Reserve (SVLNR).

Mr Anderson said: “I was delighted to back the application made by Wolverhampton City Council to the Heritage Lottery Fund in support of the project to protect and improve Smestow Valley Local Nature Reserve.

"It is the city’s first designated nature reserve, an integral part of the area’s natural heritage and beauty, and we must do everything possible to ensure that it is preserved.

"As the Member of Parliament for the area which includes Smestow Valley, I know that this asset is hugely valued by local residents and that the project will have a positive impact, making the area more accessible to residents.”

Smestow Valley and the canal network which accompanies it are a haven for wildlife, supporting several species of conservation priority, while the Staffordshire and Worcester Canal is one of the oldest canals in the country.

The funding will enable the council to enhance the canal corridor in order to better protect and expand resilient habitats, increasing biodiversity and supporting species currently in decline.

Plans for deculverting Graiseley Brook, which flows through SVLNR, will re-naturalise the area and in turn lead to the creation of new habitats.

If the application for the full delivery phase grant is successful, the funding will also provide resources to renovate original Grade ll listed bridges and railway platforms which are part of the reserve, including the distinctive Meccano Bridge - a 100-year-old local landmark that connects the two sides of the canal and requires remedial work.

In turn, this will deliver an opportunity to train staff and volunteers in restoration skills - contributing towards the development of the workforce in the heritage sector.