Wombourne residents could get life saving help thanks to John's legacy

The new AED (Automated External Defibrilator) was unveiled by the deputy-chairman of Wombourne Parish Council Dan Kinsey at Brickbridge Playing Fields.

Wombourne resident Jon Bunce,whose father John passed away in Februray 2020, wanted to raise funds to install a new defibrillator within the local area in order to provide someone else with access to life-saving equipment.

The playing fields, managed by the parish councik, are primarily used by Wombourne Allstars Football Club which runs grass roots football for children aged six to eleven years.

Jon's father suffered a heart attack whilst on a work site. No defibrillator was present, either on site or nearby, and 45-minutes had passed before an ambulance arrived.

He said: “Had the immediate area had a defibrillator, the chance of my father still being alive would have been increased significantly. I believe there should be as many defibrillators as possible within a community to give everyone a fighting chance.

“After discussing the best location for a new AED in Wombourne, my attention was brought to the heart attack suffered by Christian Eriksen that millions witnessed during the Euros 2020. his shocking event brought defibrillators and heart attack awareness to the forefront once more.

"“I strike up a conversation with coaches at the Allstars who were looking for a defib to protect the young players (around 150 of them), their parents and grandparents who visit the field, and also the residents on the neighbouring housing estate should the need ever arise.”

Councillor Kinsey, said: “It was such a terrific pleasure to be invited to formally unveil the new defibrilator at Brickbridge Playing Fields. The value of this small piece of kit cannot be understated; it is quite literally a life saver.

“I am very grateful to Jon for his kind donation that has made this possible quickly, and I know this is a matter very close to him and his family.

"While we cannot change the past, this is proof we can learn the right lessons and use our experiences to help others.

“This Defibrillator will provide reassurance to all those using the playing fields that practical, life saving help is on hand and ready to go. I hope that it never needs to be used, but if ever it is called upon, we will all be very pleased that it has made a difference to the lives of so many people who are affected when the worst happens."

Sudden Cardiac Arrest and other heart related issues can affect people of all ages and fitness levels, and the need for urgent action could not be more necessary than in that moment when the heart stops beating.

It happens without warning; without quick action to revive the heart, a person can suffer brain damage within 3 minutes. Delivering an electric shock to restore a normal heartbeat as soon as possible on top of giving CPR can be lifesaving. CPR is hard, and laborious, but an AED can help, by restoring the heart rhythm, as well as helping with CPR and advising on status of the heart during CPR.

Jon added: “After discussing the best location for a new AED in Wombourne, my attention was brought to the heart attack suffered by Christian Eriksen's that millions witnessed during the Euros 2020. This shocking event brought defibrillators and heart attack awareness to the forefront once more. “I managed to be in the right place at the right time to strike up a conversation with a local youth football team (Wombourne Allstars) who were looking for a defib to protect the young players (around 150 of them), their parents and grandparents who visit the field, and also offering a chance to help the residents on the neighbouring housing estate should the need ever arise.” Chairman of Wombourne Parish Council, Dan Kinsey, said: “It was such a terrific pleasure to be invited to formally unveil the new defibrilator at Brickbridge Playing Fields. The value of this small piece of kit cannot be understated; it is quite literally a life saver.

“I am very grateful to Jon for his kind donation that has made this possible quickly, and I know this is a matter very close to Jon and his family. While we cannot change the past, this is proof we can learn the right lessons and use our experiences to help others. What a kind and noble thing to do!

“This defibrillator will provide reassurance to all those using the playing fields that practical, life saving help is on hand and ready to go. I hope that it never needs to be used, but if ever it is called upon, we will all be very pleased that it has made a difference to the lives of so many people who are affected when the worst happens.

“Jon, on behalf of all Wombourne residents, thank you.”

Chairman of Wombourne Allstars, Darryl Smith, said: “Wombourne Allstars are truly grateful that Jon has chosen Brickbridge Playing Fields for our new defibrillator. We have nearly 200 players at the club plus parents, grandparents, local residents and dog walkers who all use the playing fields so the defibrillator will always be there for the community if there was ever an emergency.

“We are very proud to be part of Wombourne Allstars and we will continue to do our very best for the children and the local community.