Man in court after handgun and ammunition found at Bilston house

Officers from West Midlands Police arrested a man on Thursday after they executed an operation at a house in Bilston, which uncovered a handgun and ammunition during a search.

Michael Gair, 38, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Friday on charges of possessing a firearm and ammunition and was given conditional bail to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on February 9 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've charged a man with firearms offences after recovering a handgun during an operation in Wolverhampton.

"Officers visited an address in Bilston yesterday (Thu) where a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm

"During a search of the property a handgun and ammunition were seized by specialist officers which will be examined by forensics experts.

"Michael Gair appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today (Fri) to face charges of possessing a firearm and ammunition.

"He has been given conditional bail to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on February 9 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

"The investigation is part of Operation Target which sees us taking a defiant stand against a range of serious and organised crime offences.

"Got info about those involved in Wolverhampton? Call us on 101, report via Live Chat online or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."