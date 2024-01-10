Severn Trent to outline plans to invest £3m in Lower Penn plant

The company is due to start working on vital improvements to its Lower Penn site which will see benefits to the local environment and river.

The team will also be creating additional storage to hold more waste water and laying new pipes to improve the treatment process.

Work on the project is due to start in March, and will be complete by January 2025 and a meeting a week today will be held to outline their plans.

Janine Billington, Severn Trent's community communications officer said: “This is a great investment for the area, as this project will improve the quality of water that leaves the local waste treatment work, bringing huge benefits to the local environment and rivers.

“We’ll also be increasing the current capacity, meaning our network can hold more rain and waste water, and laying a new pipe to move waste water around, allowing us to improve our processes.

“It’s really important that we continue to invest and improve our network and services, and this project has the added environmental benefits that we know our customers care about.”

Themeeting will take place on Wednesday January 17 at Highfields School, Boundary Way, Penn, from 6pm until 7.30pm.

Severn Trent is inviting residents to a community meeting, to hear all about its plans to invest £3m at the local waste treatment works.

T