The draw for the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup has brought up the possibility of a mouth-watering tie for supporters of West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

If Wolves can get past Brentford at Molineux on Tuesday, January 16, in the replay of their third round tie, then the Black Country derby will take place on the weekend of Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28.

It would be the first time the two bitter rivals will have faced each other since 2021 and the first time in front of a crowd since 2012, as the last two matches in the 2020/21 Premier League season were played behind closed doors under Covid restrictions.

With more than 139 years of history of playing each other, it's a match that is always fiercely contested and brings out a passionate response in both sets of supporters as it's the game neither want to lose.

Andrew Hodges said it would be a good game for the region

For supporters of both clubs who were out shopping and working in Wolverhampton city centre, the prospect of Baggies v Wolves was an exciting one, whether they were fanatical supporters or simply followed their fortunes.

Allan Bell from Bilston has been a Wolves supporter for more than 50 years and the 72-year-old said he had been sitting in Coseley Social Club when the draw took place.