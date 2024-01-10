Healthcare trust acknowledged for good practice in training with award

The Future Medical Leaders Programme, run by The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT), won the Good Practice in Training Category at the Healthcare Honours Awards.

Aimed at Registrars and new senior medical staff, the programme supports medical colleagues with the next stage of their career.

It is made up of several training modules, with prospective attendees able to select the sessions that meet their specific learning needs.

Dr Harjinder Kainth, consultant in acute internal medicine and general internal medicine, and Laura Willis, acting group head of corporate learning services, attended the awards ceremony which was held at the Houses of Parliament.

Ms Willis said: “We were truly shocked. We know we have a fantastic programme, but the competition was high.

"We heard from other inspirational NHS colleagues in the room and there was some truly amazing work that is taking place.

“When we heard the news we had won we were over the moon that our programme was recognised and awarded first place.

"It’s a fantastic recognition of the passion and commitment the team have for designing and delivering excellence in colleague development.

“Going forward the plan is to continue developing and delivering excellence in our Leadership Development programme for all colleagues at RWT.”

Healthcare Honours is a unique event, organised by the British Journal of Healthcare Management, where nominees are recognised and celebrated for their achievements and contributions to the delivery of NHS services and their exceptional leadership skills across eight categories.