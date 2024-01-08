Deavon Harrison, aged 46, was found wounded at a house on Dunstall Hill at around 12.50pm on December 30.

There was nothing that could be done to save him.

A post-mortem revealed he had died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Two teenagers, aged 19 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of murder at the weekend.

West Midlands Police today confirmed that they remain in custody.

A woman has already been charged with Mr Harrison's murder.

​Kerry Francis, 42, of Foxglove Way, Wombourne, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court last week.

She spoke only to confirm her identity and was remanded in custody until January 31, when she will again appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court for a plea and directions hearing.