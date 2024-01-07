Deavon Harrison murder: Two teenagers arrested overnight after Wolverhampton father-of-seven shot dead

The boys, aged 19 and 16, were held in the city and will be questioned on suspicion of murder.

Deavon Harrison, aged 46, was found seriously injured at a house on Dunstall Hill at around 12.50pm on December 30.

There was nothing that could be done to save him. A post-mortem revealed he had died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest.

A woman has already been charged with his murder.

Det Ch Insp Laura Harrison said: "We are making good progress with our investigation, and are continuing to support Deavon's family.

"It's still really important that anyone with information who has not yet been in touch speaks to us, so we can build the clearest picture possible of what happened."

Kerry Francis, 42, of Foxglove Way, Wombourne, has been charged with his murder and appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Deavon Harrison