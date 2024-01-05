Justin Tranquille, the owner of the parked car, has called for action over traffic issues in Wolverhampton Road East.

The incident, which destroyed both cars, took place at around 3am on Sunday, September 24, with no one being injured.

The footage shows a calm road only moments before chaos erupted as another car, travelling at high speed, smashed into the parked Ford Focus TGI, with sparks seen flying as the car collided with an ornate brick wall.