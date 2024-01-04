New images show how £6 million 'box space' for Wolverhampton may look as 'major milestone' is revealed

Wolverhampton Council has now submitted a planning application for the food, entertainment and events venue in the west of the city centre.

The proposals follow the demolition of derelict shops at 1-7a Cleveland Street last year and design work for the venue, which will attract tens of thousands of visitors to the city centre every year.

Entrance to the venue from Bell Street

It will be constructed on the cleared site and car park sitting between Cleveland Street and Bell Street and land from the proposed demolition of the vacant Neville Garratt Centre.

The working title for the venue is Bell Works, which provides a nod to the Victorian ironmonger and manufacturer that existed in this area of the city centre in Wolverhampton’s industrial past.

The development will also provide new and improved public car parking, with the entertainment venue offering food and drink vendors an exciting and different trading opportunity under one roof, the council says.

View towards car park from Cleveland Street

Funded through a combination of the government's Future High Streets Fund and council investment, the venue will be the next phase of a £22 million package of investment in the west of the city centre and follows extensive public realm improvement works to the Victoria Street and North Street areas.

Council bosses say it is all part of a transformation, creating new destinations, better public spaces and inner-city living opportunities.

It will also support the new-look Halls Wolverhampton in developing a burgeoning evening economy that is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city centre each year.

Central space at lower ground floor

Central space at upper ground floor

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for visitor city, said: “The submission of the planning application is a major milestone in bringing forward an exciting new development that everyone can enjoy.

“Subject to approval, we will deliver a modern food, beverage and entertainment city centre facility that will boost footfall and create invaluable employment and business opportunities.

“These type of spaces are hugely popular in other areas of the country such as Newcastle, London and Sheffield and will be a superb addition complementing Wolverhampton’s existing leisure, events and evening economy.”