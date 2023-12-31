2023 in the Black Country was rubbish - but there are signs of hope

As we navigate the debris of popular pubs reduced to ashes, reckon with the alarming surge in knife crime, witness the painful exodus of cherished high street shops and grapple with the relentless cost of living crisis, the tapestry of our community bears the scars of a challenging year.

But in the Black Country, the echoes of resilience persist even in the face of such adversity.

The region, with its indomitable spirit, has weathered storms before and always emerged stronger.

In the midst of the charred remains of beloved establishments like the Crooked House, there lies an ember of hope - a testament to our collective resolve to rebuild, reconnect, and rise from the ashes.

Wolverhampton, for example, with its rich cultural heritage, witnessed a revival as the Civic Halls reopened their doors.

The iconic venue, pulsating with history, has once again become a vibrant hub for the arts and music. Yes, it's probably a little bit more punchy on the price front, but its reopening signals not just the return of a physical space but also a resurgence of cultural vitality that we can collectively embrace.

The disheartening levels of knife crime that have stained our streets demands urgent attention and concerted community efforts. It's a call for unity, a plea to address the root causes that breed such violence, and an opportunity to foster a safer, more secure future for our neighbourhoods.

Anti-knife crime campaigners, such as those who've tragically lost sons like Mark Brindley and Pooja Kanda, have stood as beacons of change, tirelessly working to mend the fractures within our communities. Their dedication and tenacity remind us that there are individuals steadfastly committed to creating a safer, more secure local area.

Rishi Sunak's populist government has, at times, left us divided and questioning the very fabric of our values, but in our region the resilience of our communities shines through. We find hope in diversity, in pockets of activism, in voices that refuse to be silenced and in the collective determination to stand against policies that undermine the essence of our shared humanity.

Just look at the amount of warm spaces, food banks and other charities doing outstanding work across the region to help those in need. Their ability to help comes from the public - from you, not from the government.

As the shutters come down on more high street shops and pubs, and the cost of living crisis tightens its grip, it is an undeniable reality that our urban landscape is shifting.

However, in these closures and financial hardships, there exists the opportunity for rejuvenation and reinvention. The West Midlands has always been a hub of creativity, and within the void left by closed doors and rising costs, new ventures may emerge, and fresh ideas may take root. And great news - Wolverhampton now has an extra few hundred metres of tram track.

As the year drew to a close, there was good news on the football pitch too. Wolves ended the year on a resounding note by triumphing over giants like Chelsea and thrashing Brentford. You might argue that Wolves' consistent ability to "stick around" and arguably overachieve serves as a metaphor for resilience, teamwork, and the triumph of the human spirit.

But community, in my view, is the most important thing to bear in mind for 2024.

Let us not forget the importance of community, for it is in times of challenge that the true strength of the Black Country reveals itself.

Reach out to your neighbours, engage in conversations that bridge political divides, and let us collectively steer the course toward a brighter future.

As the embers of hope smoulder in the region, let us stoke the flames together, mindful that through shared determination this part of the country built the modern world and can forge a path towards a 2024 that holds promise, resilience, and a renewed sense of community...

Something interesting will appear in that empty shop unit, the crime rate will eventually fluctuate in the right direction, we might even get a competent government and who knows - the Crooked House might get rebuilt.

Happy new year.