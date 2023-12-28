Tribute to Falklands hero who died serving his country

The small wooden bench has recently been renovated and rededicated to the young sailor, after Wednesfield North Labour Councillor Phil Bateman approached the council with a request for work to be done in the wake of Remembrance Sunday. A plaque in memory of Adrian also stands on a wall in the ground floor reception area of Wolverhampton Civic Centre.

Radio air engineering mechanic Adrian John Anslow was born on September 9, 1961, and grew up alongside his younger sister Johann with parents Rosemary and Alfred at the family home in Peacock Avenue, Ashmore Park. He quickly developed into a very spirit-driven individual with a huge zest for life – seizing every day as if it were his last, making the maximum use of every second of his time.

Reverend Tom Fish from St Alban’s Church on Griffiths Drive, Ashmore Park, led the service for the rededication of the bench along with Adrian’s mother Rosemary and sister Johann, who both both shared personal memories and gave readings.

Adrian lost his life serving aboard Atlantic Conveyor 845 Squadron Fleet on May 25, 1982. On board the ship – a former Merchant Navy vessel – he and the rest of the crew set out on May 7 to transport Sea Harrier strike aircrafts to the main Falkland Islands battle group 90 miles north of Port Stanley.

Heading towards San Carlos Water, the ship was hit by two Exocet missiles. The devastating explosion and resulting fires caused her to be abandoned with the loss of 12 lives, Adrian being amongst those. The vessel remained afloat but sank in heavy seas on May 31 while under tow. Adrian’s body was never recovered.

Adrian all prepared for a black tie event

Today, the immense pain of the loss of their only son still has a very intense impact on his parents and sister. When she first heard the news, Rosemary couldn’t speak for a long time. The shock and devastation was catastrophic.

At her home in Wolverhampton, Adrian’s mother Rosemary said: “My beautiful son was always smiling. He told a lot of very funny jokes and always made us laugh. It was a very happy childhood that he enjoyed. He was an amazing and very active person. Adrian never wasted a single moment. He was always pursuing something.

“Once he’d finsished shool, he had three offers of jobs – Lucas Aerospace, Boulton Paul and the Royal Navy. I said ‘please don’t join the Navy’. He said ‘OK mum. I won’t, if that’s what you want’. We have always been a very close-knit family and he was always a very determined character as a child. He tried Lucas Aerospace, and then came back and said ‘I’m sorry mum, but I hate it. I need to go in the Navy’. And he was so driven by that and signed up in 1979.”

The memorial bench in Anslow Gardens, Ashmore Park

Growing up, Adrian attended Oak Meadow Primary School near the family home in Peacock Avenue, later going on to Coppice High School, further up in the Ashmore Park estate off Griffiths Drive.

At school, one of Adrian’s best friends was a boy called Trevor Wigan. They were born one day apart and were inseparable, says Rosemary. Trevor, who is now a celebrated and highly acclaimed poet, is the brother of renowned sculptor and artist Willard Wigan MBE – recognised for creating the world’s smallest ever sculptures.

Rosemary adds: “The two boys, Adrian and Trevor, who both sat together in school, would come back to our home in Peacock Avenue, have something to eat and then decide what they were going to do. Adrian was always doing something – he said ‘mum, I don’t doss’, and he and Trevor would be off out across Ashmore Park. He would say ‘we’re going to watch Willard sculpting – he’s making houses for ants’.”

The memorial at Port Stanley in the Falkland Islands. Photo: Ralph McKenna

The boys’ route would take them across Ashmore Park and they would walk through one of the estate’s many garage sites on the way. The one they passed through, which Rosemary says would have been on the way to visit her mother – Adrian’s grandmother – was where Trevor and Adrian always stopped to play a game of marbles. So each afternoon the boys would spend a few hours there.

That site is now the location of Anslow Gardens – built and named in memory of Adrian – who went to sea to fight for his country. It’s a very quiet and peaceful cul-de-sac with a few bungalows – and the special remembrance bench at the far end, close to a stretch of green space.

Rosemary adds: “I think the building of that cul-de-sac was largely down to Trevor – and the bench too – as Trevor and Adrian were so close. I would like to wholeheartedly thank whoever put that bench and inscription there. Trevor is a very humble man and an incredibly talented poet who writes everyday – a complete inspiration.

“The beautiful sculpture we have here in our living room was done by his brother Willard, as he’s a family friend along with Trevor, and it’s truly incredible, so beautiful. Adrian was amazing – he was always known as ‘the smiling sailor’. He told jokes for all his crewmates, played guitar for them and kept everyone’s spirits up.

“Adrian liked to play chess, he had a sharp and engaging mind. He wasn’t one to sit about. He was a complete athlete. And he represented the Navy at swimming, running, shooting , boxing and fencing It’s because he was absolutely A1 at his job that he was selected to go to the Falklands.”

What turned out to be Adrian’s last visit home to his parents in April, a month before he was killed, followed a solo holiday to Egypt. He’d gone because he wanted to see some of the seven wonders of the world and didn’t want to ‘waste time lying on a beach is Spain like his mates’, he later said.

Rosemary says, as we look together through an album of the photographs he took out there: “Adrian was a keen photographer. And these pictures of the pyraminds are incredible and beautiful – we will cherish them forever. All these photographs show that his love of life and eye for detail was always very exact. He aimed to be the best at everything. And I really think he was. He excelled at everything he did.”

Adrian now has Anslow Harbour in the Falkland Islands, a sheltered anchorage protected by North East Island and Lively Island, East Falkland, named in his memory. He is also honoured at The Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire.

Rosemary adds: “Growing up, Adrian was always concerned with making things right for people. He didn’t like bullies and was always trying to help people. Even when he saw a bird in a cage he used to say to me ‘it isn’t right mum, they have a right to be free as well. And he gave his life for our freedom’.”