Express & Star
Close

Wolverhampton road blocked and buses diverted due to fallen tree as Storm Gerrit sweeps in

Road users have reported travel chaos after a road has been forced to close due to a fallen tree.

By Daniel Walton
Published
Finchfield Road West is closed due to a fallen tree

Finchfield Road West, Wolverhampton, is currently closed after high winds destroyed a tree, leading to it falling on the road, and blocking the route.

Bus services have been forced to divert from the area due to the fallen tree, with the number 3 service taking a different route than normal.

On X, National Express West Midlands announced: "Finchfield Road West is currently closed due to a fallen tree.

"3 towards Castlecroft. Bradmore Road, Trysull Road, Coalway Road, Finchfield Lane, Oak Hill, Finchfield Hill, normal line of route.

"3 towards Wolverhampton and Fordhouses. Reverse of above."

Similar stories
Most popular