Wolverhampton road blocked and buses diverted due to fallen tree as Storm Gerrit sweeps in

Finchfield Road West, Wolverhampton, is currently closed after high winds destroyed a tree, leading to it falling on the road, and blocking the route.

Bus services have been forced to divert from the area due to the fallen tree, with the number 3 service taking a different route than normal.

On X, National Express West Midlands announced: "Finchfield Road West is currently closed due to a fallen tree.

"3 towards Castlecroft. Bradmore Road, Trysull Road, Coalway Road, Finchfield Lane, Oak Hill, Finchfield Hill, normal line of route.

"3 towards Wolverhampton and Fordhouses. Reverse of above."