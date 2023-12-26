Pupils across city achieving higher than rest of country

According to new Government data, the percentage of pupils in Wolverhampton ‘meeting the expected standard’ in 2023 was 63 per cent, compared to a national average of 60 per cent.

The three city schools with the highest proportion of pupils meeting the expected standard in Wolverhampton were St Bartholomew's Church of England Primary School (88 per cent), St Stephen's Church of England Primary School (87 per cent) and Oak Meadow Primary School (86 per cent).

Additionally, 80 per cent or more of pupils at Holy Rosary Catholic Primary Academy, Whitgreave Primary School, St Anthony's Catholic Primary Academy, St Jude's Church of England Primary Academy, Spring Vale Primary School and Woodthorne Primary School all met the expected standard.

In reading, pupils at Merridale Primary School, Holy Trinity Catholic Primary School, Parkfield Primary School, St Luke's Church of England Aided Primary School, Oak Meadow Primary School, St Anthony's Catholic Primary Academy, Holy Rosary Catholic Primary Academy, Spring Vale Primary School and Villiers Primary School were all 'well above average'.

In writing, pupils at St Bartholomew's Church of England Primary School, Villiers Primary School, Bantock Primary School, Whitgreave Primary School, Oak Meadow Primary School, Spring Vale Primary School, St Mary's Catholic Primary Academy, Nishkam Primary School, SS Peter and Paul Catholic Primary Academy and Nursery, Christ Church Church of England Junior School, Parkfield Primary School and St Luke's Church of England Aided Primary School were all 'well above average'.

And in maths, pupils at Parkfield Primary School, Holy Trinity Catholic Primary School, St Jude's Church of England Primary School, Spring Vale Primary School, Villiers Primary School, Holy Rosary Catholic Primary Academy, St Anthony's Catholic Primary Academy and Nishkam Primary School were all 'well above average'.

In addition, Key Stage 2 pupils in Wolverhampton recorded an average ‘progress score’ over and above the national average of 0.3 per cent in reading, 0.6 per cent in writing and 0.5 per cent in maths.

Councillor Jacqui Coogan, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for education, skills and work, said: "This is a tremendous performance by our Key Stage 2 pupils, who are once again outperforming their peers nationally.

"It follows the recent news that nine out of 10 schools in our city are now rated either Good or Outstanding by Ofsted, the highest ever, and considerably above both the regional and national averages.

"We know that, if children are able to attend high performing schools, their educational outcomes are likely to be better and this is being demonstrated in the Key Stage 2 results we are seeing."