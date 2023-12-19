Eight derelict garages in Wolverhampton to be demolished for new home

The buildings at the rear of Owen Road in Merridale, Penn Fields were approved this week.

Applicant Mr Herman Morgan had asked for permission to build the two-storey home on the land adjacent to nearby Aston Street, which council bosses have now approved.

A statement from M_A/D Architecture, acting on behalf of Mr Morgan, said the site is located opposite Bantock Primary School on Aston Street, with the surrounding estate bounded by Owen Road, Aston Street, Norfolk Road and Rayleigh Road,

“Local properties are comprised of a series of early twentieth century and post-war terraced housing types, with tenures consisting of a mix of rented accommodation and private ownership,” it said.

“The estate is relatively consistent, made up of rows of two-storey terraced housing, predominantly characterised by red brick/painted render exterior façades with double pitch roof profiles. The proposed development is located on a parcel of land to the rear of 35 Owen Road – with the communal passage forming the boundary to the eastern edge of the site. Primary access to it is via Aston Street.

“The plans are for the demolition of eight existing single-storey garages and its replacement with a two-storey three-bedroom house. The east facade of the house will be constructed from red brick to match the existing brickwork of the neighbouring homes. The north and south facades will be finished in a textured white render to closely match the existing façade of adjacent properties in Aston Street – as well as the remaining street scene in general.

“The overall purpose of the design of the house is to create a small, simple property which blends into its surroundings while complementing the neighbouring housing.

“The existing house at 35 Owen Road and the surrounding local housing were designed before disability access consideration and legislation. The new house aims to satisfy disabled access requirements externally and internally through ramped access at the front entrance, ground floor WC and space for potential lift provision if required,” added the statement.