Festive fun on the first day of week long Wolverhampton Christmas Market

Dudley Street has been transformed for the Christmas Market and there was live music, food and plenty of stores to get the perfect present for someone special.

A spokesman for market organisers, LSD Promotions, said: "Wolverhampton Christmas Market is more than a shopping destination; it's a celebration of community, creativity, and the spirit of giving. It provides a platform for local and international artisans to showcase their talents, supporting small businesses and fostering a sense of unity.

Mike Cooke from Mountain Mead is selling festive tipples

"Admission to the market is free, ensuring accessibility for all members of the community to partake in the festive festivities. Join us in celebrating the magic of the season at Dudley Street.

"This year's market boasts a curated selection of international and local artisan stalls, showcasing an array of unique gifts, handmade decorations, and tempting treats, providing a perfect opportunity to find unique gifts for loved ones."

Festive sounds filled the air at Wolverhampton Christmas Market

A reindeer made an appearance at festive market in Dudley Street

Mati Ghanimi from Olive Branch was popular at the market

The spokesman added: "Indulge your taste buds in a festive feast with an assortment of delicious street food, including traditional favourites like mulled wine, roasted chestnuts, and a variety of international cuisines."

Wolverhampton Police warned shoppers to contact them if they see something out of the ordinary.

Wolverhampton Police tweeted: "We know the lead up to Christmas can be busy and we want you to enjoy the festivities safely.

"If you’re heading to the Wolverhampton Christmas market and see something that doesn’t feel right tell staff, security or police."