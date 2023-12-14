Walsall paramedic to appear at Miss England finals at Wolverhampton's Grand Station

The stage has been set for the glamorous Miss England finals, set to take place at Wolverhampton's Grand Station in 2024.

The finals event will see 40 contestants from across England visit Wolverhampton to take part in a two-day competition to be crowned Miss England.

Alice Jones, the current Miss Black Country and Walsall paramedic, will also be on hand to help cut the ribbon on the event.

The reigning Miss England and aerospace engineering graduate, Jessica Gagen, will also appear at the event to help cut the ribbon.

Alice Jones said: "I’m really excited that the Grand Station in Wolverhampton is hosting the next Miss England final. It’s such a glamorous and prestigious event that will put Wolverhampton on the events map.

"I have worked in and around Wolverhampton for eight years and know it well. There’s been a lot of regeneration in the area and by bringing people from all over the country to the area, Wolverhampton will have its chance to showcase this.

"I look forward to attending the final and seeing the glitz and glam of the competition."

Danny Thompson, director of sales at Grand Station, will appear alongside Alice and Jessica to help cut the ribbon on the event and mark the opening of the 2024 Miss England finals.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 16 and Friday, May 17.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on February 1.